I begged Olamide for two years before he agreed to sign me – Asake

Asake is a popular musician, signed under Olamide's YBNL record label

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has revealed that he begged ace rapper and CEO of YBNL Nation, Olamide, for about two years before he accepted to sign him to the record label.

The ‘Mr Money’ crooner said the rapper invited him to his house one day and asked him whether he would like to join his record label, and he accepted with hesitation.



He said Olamide told him to get a lawyer and study the nature of the contract, but he was too excited and signed immediately.



Speaking in an interview with Hip TV, Asake said, “Before he [Olamide] signed me, I’ve been begging Baddo [Olamide] since 2020 to sign me.

“One day, I got to his house, then he asked me… This part burst my head. This is how he signed me. He said, ‘How are you, Asake?’ I said I’m fine. And he asked me, ‘Would you like to join YBNL?’



“You don’t understand, for somebody you look up to, somebody you respect, somebody you’ve been longing to see, to ask you that question. I told him that I’m ready. He said, ‘Go and think about it. Go and look for a lawyer.’ I said, ‘Baba, sign me now now now. I don’t want any lawyer. Because I love the [YBNL] family so much even from afar.”



Asake signed to YBNL Nation in February 2022. That same month, he released his debut extended play, Ololade, which featured his breakthrough song ‘Omo Ope’ featuring Olamide and the single ‘Sungba.’