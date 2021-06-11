I believe good music sells than profanity – Kay Smooth

Ghanaian singer, Kay Smooth

Kay Smooth has disagreed with the notion that profanity and nudity promotes a song. He said that timeless music portrays and sell an artist better.

Afro-pop and highlife artiste Kay Smooth told MzGee that he would rather ride on a good song than the allure of sexual content.



He made this assertion on TV3 ‘s New Day Morning show about how artists make profane songs to gain attention in the Ghanaian music industry.



Kay stated that he has to make songs free from sex, nudity and profane languages because of his musical audience. However, he believes artists can sarcastically communicate sexual languages with a clear message.



He said, “I do music for almost everyone. And in my writing, I do not add filthy lines. I mean profanity. So let me give you an example. If you want to say something sexual then find a better way to go about it.



In my new song ‘Sima Jorley’; ‘ na who dey own this your property, make I sign my name on it legally. Na true baby, make you nor worry oo baby’. That property is what I am trying to prove. You need to find a better way to address it.”

According to him, musicians like himself and his music mentors Sloopy Mike Gyamfi and Kojo Bekwai have always composed melodious and timeless songs. And believes that good music always promotes itself than portraying nudity and sexual scenes.



He said, “Where I started from and the kind of music mentors I had like, the Sloopy Mike Gyamfi and the late Kojo Akwai. I have come to understand that good music is all you need. All you need to do is work hard, push your music out there, and once it blows, that is it!”



Kay Smooth has been on the Ghanaian musical scenes for a few years. He has featured top musicians including, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, among others. His songs ‘Thy Word’ and ‘Heavy Equipment have gained massive airplay on the radio. And his new release, ‘Sima Jorley’, has also generated interest among afro-pop lovers.



He encouraged all music fans to follow him on his all social media handles @ Kay Smooth to push his songs to the Global market.