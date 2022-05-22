I believe in the policies and ideologies of Nana Addo - Samini

Samini performing at NPP concert

Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, commonly known as Samini, has said he has a firm belief in the policies and ideologies of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Although he admitted that Ghanaians are in challenging times, he said he hopes the president achieves the policies before he completes his term in office.

The multiple award-winning artiste made his assertion during a ‘Question and Answer’ session on Twitter handle, where a fan asked for his take on the current state of the country after campaigning for Nana Addo during the elections in 2020.



"Honestly, I know times are very hard and unbearable for the average Ghanaian but I believe in the policies and ideologies that drew me towards Nana Addo's vision for the nation. I do hope he achieves most of them before his term ends. None has ever been perfect #fact," he responded.



Samini was among the many celebrities who campaigned for the New Patriotic Parties flagbearer to be handed a second term in office.



Ghanaians have accused the president of not fulfilling many of his promises and also steering Ghana's sinking economy.