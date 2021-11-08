I broke down when Stonebwoy claimed I wasn't there for him - Samini

Dancehall artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy

• Samini and Stonebwoy are not in a good relationship

• Samini says Stonebwoy made false accusations against him



• Stonebwoy is a former member of Samini's High-Grade Family



Dancehall musician, Samini, has said he was completely shattered when the boy he once called his son, Stonebwoy claimed that he wasn't there for him despite his unflinching support.



Samini has admitted that the relationship between himself and Stonebwoy has hit the rocks following the lies he spewed in an old interview.



"I hear you on radio say that when you need me I’m not there it hurts, it makes me sick and breaks down like is he saying this to just keep the thing going? Or is he saying that because now I don’t know what’s happening but it looks if I’m part of the thing then he doesn’t look as prominent in the room anymore because I didn’t get that response,” the dancehall musician said in an interview on Joy FM.



Samini has been given the credit as the man who gave the Bhim Nation boss a big spot at the start of his music career.

Stonebwoy was previously signed to the High Grade Family, a label owned by Samini but left to start his label, Burniton Music Group.



In 2012, Samini featured in Stonebwoy's hit single titled 'Climax'.



“I can honestly say on Joy FM that I’m too old to sit here and lie or throw dust in peoples eyes or fake. Me and my younger brother ain’t as nice as we use to be as I use to know him because of certain occurrences I did not expect during or along the line in our careers and he had become Independent and I was also still A-List,” Samini revealed.



“The main clash itself happened and you are on stage then Wale goes to select one of my songs then you take the mic and go like if you are gonna select a song, you are gonna select a song from a father who sold out his son. How did I sell out Stonebwoy?” he quizzed.



Stonebwoy has on different platforms addressed Samini as his father and credited him for the support.



The two however fell out following their misunderstanding.