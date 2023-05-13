0
I broke up with my 5th boyfriend because of Burna Boy – Zimbabwean woman

Burna Boy 233.png Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Zimbabwean socialite, Ellen Tsaura, has called on Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, to marry her after her boyfriend dumped her for throwing her bra at the singer.

DAILY POST recalls that Ellen threw her bra at Burna Boy during his performance at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, last June.

Burna Boy caught the undergarment and continued singing while holding the infatuated fan’s item of clothing.

Sharing a screenshot of a report about her expression of love for the Grammy-award-winning singer via her Twitter handle, Ellen revealed that her fifth boyfriend broke up with her over the incident.

She wrote, “I broke up with my 5th Boyfriend because of this @burnaboy must just come and marry me kwacho.”

