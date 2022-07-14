I burnt daddy's house, slept with prostitutes, wore mummy’s panties to masturbate – Man recalls

Cornelius narrates masturbation experience

“If I find a woman’s body part attractive, I’m able to keep that picture in my mind; so, as I hide, I imagine what I saw and masturbate,” said Benny Cornelius Delali as he narrated extensively how he struggled with masturbation.



Now receiving therapy, the young man in an interview with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang of Step 1 TV said he once masturbated in a lady’s room and when he was caught, the said lady decided to assist him find remedy to the prolonged canker that had bedevilled him.



“What she was wearing was so short so I captured it in my mind. As she left for work that day, nobody was at home so I started imagining what I saw about her,” the 24-year-old recalled.



Cornelius’ addiction to masturbation, he said, was so strong that the sound of waist beads was able to get him in the mood. With the aid of pornographic materials, he is turned on and ready to masturbate once he is alone.

As shocking or bizarre as it may sound, Cornelius said at some instances, he wore the panties of his mother, and grandmother and the sight of their nakedness would trigger the act.



“Mine is so different, I don’t know why… I started masturbating at the age of seven. I could wear my mum’s pants to masturbate. I once masturbated while recalling seeing my mum’s nakedness. She had asked me to bring her water in the bathroom; she was naked. I masturbated when nobody was at home. Nobody knew I used to masturbate.



“My auntie, my grandmother… as they go to town, I search through their bags; the panties that look so attractive, I take them, wear and masturbate.”



At a point, he tried having sex with his sister but that could not happen.



“That was in 2018. She got angry so I didn’t try it on her again,” he recalled, disclosing that the circumstance birthed his decision to sleep with prostitutes once he was able to afford GHC30.



The aforementioned, according to Cornelius, is the least of his terrible actions. He recounted burning his father’s house to get even with him.

He said: “I got home; nobody was there. I bought foam, bought kerosene and soaked the kerosene with the foam. I lit the fire and throw it on top of the roof. I burnt everything. There were money, clothing, and documents. Everything burnt to ashes. When the fire service arrived, everything had been burnt. Nobody believed I was the orchestrator.



“I didn’t regret it. It’s an act of revenge I took on them. They didn’t allow me get close to the money; that’s why I burnt the house. Today, I regret it in some way because my father and mother nearly died.”



Cornelius, who hails from Keta, said he failed in school because of his addiction to drugs.







BB/DA