I burnt my money during my crisis – Moesha Boduong

Actress Moesha Boduong

Actress Moesha Bodoung has confirmed that during her mental crisis, she burnt a huge amount of money.

Moesha for several weeks was rumoured to have gone crazy after becoming aware of the source of the power of one of her “clients”.



The actress who had made a name for herself on Instagram suddenly “gave herself to Christ” and began an evangelism drive to win souls for Christ.



She is said to have been engaged in a number of things during the said period including denouncing her past life and encouraging young ladies not to take that route.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, Moesha Bodoung indicated that she burnt money during the period.



She said “this night that I was going out and I really didn’t understand what happened but all of a sudden I heard a voice that told me to go and burn my money”.



When questioned how much she burnt, the socialite said “I don’t know how much. It happened all of a sudden”.