I call my music the ‘Soul Life’ - Abiana

Ghanaian Soul-Life musician, Abiana

The stunning female Vocalist, Eldah Dickson Naa Abiana, known by her stage name as Abiana says her music is called ‘Soul Life’.

“I call my music the soul life. Because the basic rudiment is the soul. I do a lot of soul music. And because of live band, I was exposed to a lot of genres.



"I was exposed to funk, I was exposed to Highlife, so the basic rudiments are all kinds of music and I play the soul part unto it,” she said in an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show on Monday, November 15, 2021.



Abiana has been adjudged Ghana’s Best Female Vocalist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021 for her performance on the song ‘Adun Lei’. She has also been hailed by many as a musician with style and mastery over her vocals.



The ‘Soul Life’ Musician mentioned that her first-ever performance was at a Pub in Accra where she was a backup singer for Efya (Ghanaian Singer-Songwriter). She said after that she joined the Hyskuul Band and took time to fully prepare, and came back stronger.

According to Abiana, her return was good and the Managers of the Pub saw progress in her vocal capabilities and decided to sign and manage her properly.



“So, they called me one time and asked me if I had any songs or if I had something to show. So, I had some demos, and then I went to them and show them the demos, then we went to the studio and started recording.



"Then I got to know that they wanted to manage me properly, and bring my music out to the world and sell it. So, ….. Pub +233 came to birth, and I also came to birth,” Abiana said.



The Best Female Vocalist also disclosed that she has an upcoming Live Musical Concert on December 24, 2021 in Accra.