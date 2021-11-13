I came to Accra with Ghana must go – Fella Makafui shares emotional life story

Fella Makafui, Actress

Although this is not the first time Fella Makafui has shared this grass to grace story, she has more reason to reinforce this inspirational facet of her life after she recently bought a plush mansion together with her husband.

The former Yolo actress emotionally said despite her wealthy status now and the fact that she’s married to one of the richest artistes in Ghana (Medikal), she won’t forget her humble beginnings after she arrived in Accra with ‘Ghana must go.’



In an emotional serial post on her Instagram stories, Fella indicated that she had gone through sleepless nights with tears when things were not going well for her family.



This piece comes days after she and Medikal bought a plush house reportedly costing $200,000



Recall that in a previous video sighted online, actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband Medikal were seen inspecting their new home and a customized swimming pool they reportedly bought for their 1-year old daughter Island Frimpong.

The power couple could be seen gushing over the house as Medikal plants a warm kiss on the cheek of his daughter.



The exclusive pool has ‘Island’ inscribed at the bottom and it’s a sight to behold. Me meanwhile, see the post she shared;







