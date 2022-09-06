I came to Ghana to have fun but ended up doing music - Sista Afia

Budding Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia, has disclosed that she was a registered nurse abroad but relocated to Ghana to pursue a career in music.

According to the singer, she faced racism in line with her work in the hospital, and this made her unhappy. But after discovering her passion for music, she left everything behind and headed to her homeland, Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, Sista Afia, intimated that the plan was to come to and do music for fun, but now it has become a big business for her.



Her career has spanned close to 7 years, producing back-to-back hit songs including 'Jeje', 'Weather', 'Asouden' and her latest single titled 'Makwe'.



"A few female artiste have been able to pass through these years. I have been in this game for almost seven years and I have been able to showcase what I can do and I am really happy.



"I just did it. I just came to Ghana to have fun with music and now it is a business. No doubt that Ghanaians have been very supportive. I can't deny that. I was a registered nurse in a hospital not for a whole term because I did like few months and then I came. I had so much racism at my workplace, I mean, I was not really excited to work so when I finally made it through my former boss, Aaron in London, he loved my talent and said I needed to record a song. I recorded 'Krokro No' and he said I should come to Ghana to shoot the video. When I came and shot the video, the song was actually popping already," she disclosed on GhanaWeb TV.



Rating her performance in the industry so far, Sista Afia noted that there is more to do, adding that her upcoming project will highlight a different vibe from her.

"I felt like I was doing something with my music career...I am not fulfilled yet, I think there is more to me that I can deliver. My next EP will tell you what I mean by now because I feel like the type of songs I wanted to do before, this is the era for it," she added.



