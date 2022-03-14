0
Menu
Entertainment

I can’t stay away from politics – Davido opens up his political affiliation

Davidoo?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Davido

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Renowned Nigerian musician Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has said that he cannot stay away from politics because it’s in his blood.

The singer has been urged by fans to leave politics for the politicians in Nigeria but he believes that he has a role and a voice to influence and therefore cannot stay away from it.

Davido on Twitter set the record straight when it was reported by the People Gazette that Adeleke’s ambition suffers setback as the court affirms Babayemi PDP authentic candidate.

Davido warned Peoples Gazette to stop spreading falsehood because State courts don’t have jurisdiction and only Federal High Courts can handle post Primary Matters.

The musician will not be the first celebrity in Africa to influence politics in the country as several celebrities have in recent times decided to join in influencing policy.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga
Reasons Ag opposed Barker-Vormawor bail revealed
Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi
‘I don’t take loans because the interest rates are ridiculous’ – Ken Agyapong