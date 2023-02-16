0
Menu
Entertainment

I can become a president one day – Nero X

Qedmhje Nero X

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Nero X has stated that he can become the president of the nation.

The Ghanaian artistes spoke about his capabilities of becoming a president during an interview with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM.

Born Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, Nero said he has what it takes to rule Ghana if he is given the mandate.

The ‘Osey’ singer disclosed what he would do first if he gets the opportunity to be Ghana’s president.

First of all, the well-known singer stated that he will change the constitution of Ghana.

He made this statement after condemning the behaviour of Ghanaian leaders.

To him, the leaders in Ghana are selfish and wicked.

Nero X also bemoaned how some Ghanaian leaders sponsor young ladies to visit Dubai and other places.

He said more in the video below.

Source: zionfelix.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church