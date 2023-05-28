‘I can confidently say 80% of our YouTubers defame people to gain viewership’ - Kwabena Kwabena

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has expressed his concerns about the state of Ghana's YouTube community, stating that a significant portion of Ghanaian YouTubers engage in defamatory practices to gain viewership.

In an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, Kwabena Kwabena lamented the lack of creativity and the focus on negative news and defamation within the Ghanaian YouTube space.



He emphasized the need for content creators to explore diverse and innovative approaches that captivate audiences without resorting to tearing down others.



Kwabena Kwabena also expressed great, worrying concerns about the direction Ghanaian YouTubers have taken in recent years.



According to him, around 80% of Ghanaian YouTube content involves defamatory statements about individuals.



“If you look at Ghana now, I can confidently say 80% of our YouTubers defame people to gain viewership," he said.

The musician, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and soulful music, urged content creators to embrace more creativity and shift away from the pervasive culture of negativity.



Kwabena Kwabena pointed out that other countries have successfully created a vast array of innovative and captivating content on YouTube.



These creative pieces, he added, attract audiences without resorting to the downfall or teasing of individuals.



“If you look at YouTube and other countries, there are so many other creative pieces which people have embarked on that draw people to watch, but then when you look at ours, it's only centred on disgracing or their downfall or let's go and tease someone,” he stated.



He questioned why Ghanaian content creators have predominantly focused on defamatory content, failing to explore alternative avenues that foster positive engagement and creativity.

“Apart from reporting negative news or talking about all these things, can't we be creative?” he added.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/AE