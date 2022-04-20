8
Menu
Entertainment

I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy Kamel

Xandy Flower3.png Popular Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Xandy Kamel

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Xandy Kamel laments bitter experiences in marriage

Xandy Kamel recounts bad sexual encounters with estranged husband

Xandy Kamel opens up on failed marraige

Popular Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Xandy Karmel, has painfully recounted several instances where she was sex-starved even though she lived under the same roof with her husband during their marriage.

Xandy said even during times she boldly requested sex or made the first move, she was turned down on several occasions.

Xandy Kamel and her estranged husband, Kaninja, went through a tempestuous marriage that was saddled with claims of infidelity on the part of the man.

Among other revelations, Xandy disclosed that she was married to a man who was emotionally unavailable as they lived like strangers.

As though that wasn't enough, she has also disclosed that her sex became a strange word in their marriage.

“Whenever it’s time for us to have sex, it becomes a struggle. I don’t get it even if I request it. I can boldly count the number of times my husband and I had sex when we were together. I lived with my husband but I was sex-starved.” She told Kwaku Manu in an interview.

“Is it up to 20? Kwaku Manu asked.

“I’d be glad if it was,” Xandy responded.

Asked what kept her going despite all the challenges she faced in her marriage, Xandy Kamel said;

“I saw these red flags and I ignored them. I kept consoling myself that things will get better but they never were. My parents also kept encouraging me and I blindly stayed throughout that toxic marriage.”

Xandy however asserted that she has drawn a number of lessons from her past marriage that has molded her into a better person.

“I’ve learnt a lot of things including how to take care of myself. I have also learnt how to love myself more. I’ve learnt to put myself fist and never to ignore red flags.”

Watch the latest episode of Blogger's Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia