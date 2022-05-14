I can marry up to 100 wives, I owe nobody an explanation – Yul Edochie

It’s my life! - Yul Edochie addresses the public over second wife brouhaha

Yul Edochie’s first wife refutes reconciliation rumours with husband



Yul Edochie incurs public wrath after marrying a second wife



Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has established that it lies within his own interest to marry as many wives as possible adding that he owes nobody an explanation.



Earlier, the popular actor incurred public wrath after he boldly confessed to having a son with his side chic and making her his second wife.



Tensions heightened and Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin, have since been dragged on social media for two months straight.



His first wife to whom he has been married for 17 years, Marry Edochie, earlier took to social media to curse them and afterward unfollowed her husband.

“May God judge you both,” she earlier wrote on Instagram.



A few days ago, Mary stormed social media again in reaction to another post by her husband which sent a ‘false reconciliation’ message across.



In the said video which Mary has described as old, she was captured in a vehicle with Yul, jamming and cruising in town.



"I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period. My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.



God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers, and support," Marry wrote in reference to her estranged husband’s post.



But things have taken a sharp turn as Yul who earlier seemed ‘apologetic’ has issued some bold statements to the public.

“So I said I was going to speak and narrate my own side of the story so I have decided to speak. For the past two months, issues of me taking a second wife have broken the internet. It is my life. I have the right to wake up in the morning and marry 25, 50 or even 100 women and it is nobody’s business. This is my personal life and people should stay away from it.



That’s why politicians don’t take citizens seriously because this energy should be channeled into championing issues of national interest. Shame on all 0f you. You have no right to judge me It is my life. I owe no explanation to anyone,” he stated in a live video that has gone viral on social media.



Watch the video below:



