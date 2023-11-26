I can never say any bad thing about Daddy Lumba – Ofori Amponsah clears air on speculations that Lumba spent his money

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Ghanaian music legend, Ofori Amponsah addressed the long-standing allegations surrounding his relationship with fellow musician Daddy Lumba.

With a lot of appreciation, Amponsah unequivocally stated that he could never speak ill of Daddy Lumba, attributing much of his success to the veteran musician’s support.



“I can never say anything ill about Daddy Lumba,” Amponsah emphasized. “He played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today. If not for him, I wouldn’t be where I am,” Ofori Amponsah stated.



Acknowledging the allegations concerning mishandled finances during their collaborative efforts, Amponsah highlighted that while there might have been discrepancies, focusing solely on the negatives would undermine Lumba’s significant contributions to his life and career.



Amponsah expressed his gratitude, recalling instances where Lumba’s assistance, even in paying a modest school fee of Ghc200, made a pivotal difference in his life.

“Sure, there might have been misunderstandings about money,” Amponsah admitted, “but the good he did for me far outweighs any negatives. He helped me when I needed it the most,” he added.



This revelation from Ofori Amponsah comes in the wake of the protracted rift between Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong, where financial disputes have soured their once-fruitful collaboration.



Words like ‘greed’ and ‘deceit’ have characterized Ampong’s feelings towards Daddy Lumba, with accusations of unaccounted-for funds and indirect attacks.



