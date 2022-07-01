‘I can only connect local and international acts when both parties want to work’ - Nabeyin

Ghanaian-American Grammy-nominated music producer, Edgar Nabeyin Panford

Ghanaian-American Grammy-nominated music producer, Edgar Nabeyin Panford, has said he can connect Ghanaian musicians to international acts only when the latter is willing to work on a collaboration.



Asked if he can link Ghanaian musicians with international acts for collaborations, Nabeyin explained that, although he has worked with mega Hollywood stars, he cannot push them into doing music with Ghanaian acts.



However, if an international act wants a collaboration with a local, then he would make it happen.

“These guys are world-class musicians, and it is difficult to get them for collaborations, especially if they are not ready. If they hear of a particular artiste in Ghana and want to work with him or her, I will be more than willing to help,” Nabeyin explained in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Touching on how musicians in Ghana can easily gain international relevance and recognition, he mentioned that musicians in Ghana would quickly become global icons if they employ the services of international music producers when recording new music.



“Our musicians could also employ the services of international music producers to work with them. Imagine Timberland and other great producers recording an album for Sarkodie. The impact will be so huge that he will get global attention in no time,” he said.



Nabeyin also stated that, although good music isn’t about language, Ghanaian musicians should make more songs in the English language to make their songs globally consumable.



"It is good to sing in our local dialect, but we could also do more English songs with catchy choruses and we are good to go. We should make our music more consumable to foreigners. In that way, crossing over will be easier."

Nabeyin has worked with mega stars like Kanye West, Drake, Nas, The Game, and Miguel, among others.



