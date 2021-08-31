‘I can still remember walking you down the aisle’ – Bishop Agyinasare marks 36 years of marriage to wife

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare with wife, Rev Vivian Agyinasare

General Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has re-assured his wife of his unconditional love in a romantic message to mark their 36th marriage anniversary.



Celebrating 36 solid years of love, the Perez Chapel founder took to social media to express how lucky he is to have found a woman like his wife.



Sharing a beautiful picture of themselves on social media, Bishop eulogized his wife for keeping her promise to stand by him through thick and thin.

“With you on my side, see how far the Lord has brought us as an unbeatable team. With the rest of our years on earth, I wouldn’t want to miss you by my side. Happy 36th anniversary Honey! Thank you for accepting to start this journey with me when I was a nobody. We have done 36 years together and I can still remember walking you down the aisle. I am willing to go 36 years and more with you, Vivian. Let’s go on breaking through and taking territories one step at a time. I love you, my Alomo,” he stated.



It can be recalled that Bishop Charles Agyinasare and his wife, Rev Vivian Agyinasare, renewed their marriage vows sometime in August 2020 to commemorate their 35th marriage anniversary.



