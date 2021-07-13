'I can't afford a girlfriend with GH¢400 salary so I masturbate' - Security man

Source: SVTV Africa

A security guard, Mathew, has disclosed that since he travelled to Accra to hustle, he's never had a girlfriend because he can’t afford one in the city with his GH¢400 salary.

In a chat on Naked Truth on SVTV Africa, Matthew indicated that he used to approach ladies but “they often turn me down. One lady asked me ‘do I how much she spends on pomade?’. Looked at my dressing and appearance and left.”



As a result, Matthew resorted to masturbating whenever he felt the edge too. Even though he is never satisfied but he has to anyway.



He said “I only masturbate because I don’t have a girlfriend and I can’t afford a hookup girl either. They are too expensive.



"A friend indirectly introduced me to it. He told me he was going to the washroom but he kept long. I went in and found him masturbating. It was unusual to me then but I had to start masturbating because I had no girlfriend,” he explained.

Matthew currently works as a security guard and earns GH¢400 monthly. He supports his siblings who are still in school with 200gh every month.



Watch the full interview below.



