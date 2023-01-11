'I can’t be faithful to one woman' - Don Jazzy discloses

Nigerian record producer, Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian singer and record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, has revealed that he can’t be faithful to one woman.

He made the revelation while talking about his type of woman.



Don Jazzy discussed his relationships while acknowledging that he isn’t the kind of guy to stick to one woman.



He claimed that although things might change once he locates his 'missing rib', in the interim, he can’t stay committed to just one woman.



In a podcast discussion with Nedu, he said, “I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person every other person should go to hell.



“As at now, in my life, when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, maybe I will then say every other person is f*cked and this is who I like”.

Speaking on the qualities he desires in his future wife, Don Jazzy stated that he wants a calm and understanding woman.



“I want her to be understanding, and calm, and I don’t want a troublemaker.”



One can recall that in 2021, the singer stormed social media with issues relating to his past marriage.



While sharing pictures from his wedding, Jazzy wrote, “For so long, everyone kept asking me when am I getting married? I got married to an American model and author, Michelle Jackson 18 years ago at age 20, and the marriage crashed two years later.