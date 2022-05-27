I can’t be left out of the Afrobeats conversation - Eckow Hunter

Eckow Hunter

Noted for his hit single 2019 hit single Real Love, Ghanaian music star Festus Anderson Eckow Baidoo popularly known as Eckow Hunter is asking for his flowers while alive.

Over the past years, the musician who has warmed his way into the hearts of music lovers across the world in a newly published interview on BTM Afrika revealed his unique style makes him one of the solid pillars of Afrobeats; the very reason why Ghanaians must not sleep on his talent and his craft.



"I know I can't be left out when it comes to Afrobeats. I'm definitely one of the solid pillars when the Afrobeats discussion comes up so I'm pleading with Ghanaians not to sleep on my talent. We want to take Ghana high..." he said.



The musician who started off as a rapper long before switching to singing revealed the reason behind the switch.



He also explained how the delay in the official release of his hit son Real Love affected his career.

Eckow Hunter is currently on a tour promoting the official video for his single Walkie Talkie which features Kelvyn Boy.



Watch Ekow Hunter's interview on BTM Afrika below.



