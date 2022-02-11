I can't date my fan, I see them as friends - Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey calls her male fans her friends

Emelia Brobbey advises men to share everything with their significant others



Ghanaian actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey, just like many celebrities have fans bragging to their circles of being friends or dating her.



According to the on-screen goddess in an interview on Accra FM, people use her pictures for clout. From time to time, she receives calls informing her about random people who say they are close to her which turns out to be false.

“There have been situations where people have called to tell me that someone claims to know me very well and will mention their names to me but I realise I don't know them. I tell them I don't know who they are and follow the chat with pictures of the people.



“This situation can sometimes lead to the break up of some couples. Sorry to say, but some men don't know you but I think they try to show they are tough sharing your pictures to their beloveds to create an impression that ‘Emelia will be your rival’ and you end up getting hated overnight,” she said.



The Kumawood actress who have 'brother zone' her male fans as she reveals that there is no way she can have a serious relationship with any of them. To her, they can only be friends.



“We want you guys as friends, we don't want any relationship. When we take pictures together, tell your partner ‘I met Emelia, I like her and I took a picture with her, that's all’, she advised.