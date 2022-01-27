I can't do hookup because I might be killed - Single mother claims

Beauty and the host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Single mother of two, Beauty has stated that there is no way her family would accept that she sleeps with men for money and she might even die because greed fuels such desires.

“They may be coming from a good home, but mine is bad. If I do slay queen business, they might kill me off. I will rather hustle for my money. It is greed that makes them do that. They want quick money so that they won’t have to hustle. They want quick money and follow trends, but this is what I can also do to support my family,” she told the host, DJ Nyaami.



According to Beauty, her baby daddy does not support the children because “he is married with children now. As a result, his focus is on his new family. I was 17 years when I gave birth. By God’s grace, I’m taking care of my two children without his help. So I’m better off.”



“He can’t even look at me and think I’m more beautiful now. I have cursed him in my head. He didn’t like me when I looked bad. Now, he can’t come close otherwise he receives curses,” she said.

Beauty also mentioned that she hopes to own a boutique soon because “that is what I dream of doing. It is better than this. Working with fire every day can affect me so that if I make enough money then I improve.”



Kindly watch the full interview below



