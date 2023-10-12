‘I can’t eat in public anymore’ - Mzbel

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel, has opened up about how her celebrity status has affected her personal life and restricted her from doing certain things that she used to love doing.

According to her, celebrity status has compelled her to behave in a certain way in order to please the public and avoid criticism, but she feels her freedom has been taken away from her.



The musician acknowledged that being a celebrity has helped her career in many ways and opened doors for her in terms of finances and opportunities in life.



“Sometimes it's nice when people receive you well. Like when I went to the UK, people saw me and it felt good but then it felt weird too. At that point, I was happy. At the same time, I wish I was not Mzbel because then you want to feel free and eat and everybody is looking at you like they want to see how you do it. How does she take the spoon? How does she swallow? It's weird. I can imagine.



“Sometimes you go into public and you want to use a bathroom and everybody is taking pictures with you. And you don't want to use the bathroom because the people are wondering,” she said in an interview with Joyprime TV which GhanaWeb monitored.



Mzbel further disclosed that she makes a lot of money from being a celebrity and it has helped to grow her business to sustain herself financially.

“I wish I was a normal person. I don’t enjoy fame.



Nobody will say 'I did that or I did this.' People will not tell lies about me. People will not look for me and want to hurt me. But when you're making the money, it's nice. It's nice.



You hang out with somebody for a few minutes and it's a lot of money.



“I have a business and I know how much we pay people the whole month. But you will go hang out, just hang out, sit there as Mzbel and the money you are making is like 100 times what somebody is making a whole month. So it's nice, but it comes with a price."



SB/OGB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



