‘I can’t fight a woman not to talk of a man’ – Bridget Otoo on police assault

Bridget Otoo

Journalist Bridget Otoo has announced that she would sue a police officer who was captured shoving her at the Accra Regional Police Headquarter on September 21, 2023.

She lamented the mistreatment she suffered along with others stressing that she was only at the police station to look out for a Metro Tv journalist who had been arrested and also to stand as surety for some illegally arrested protesters.



“I’m not a violent person, I am not strong physically, I don’t think I can fight a woman not to talk of a man.



“As a concerned citizen, I wanted to take part in the protests because there were so many things that bothered me as a person and as a journalist. Being able to speak freely is so important to me,” she stated on Joy News’ the Probe programme on September 24.



“I thought I could go there to act as surety to get bail for others…” she added.



Bridget became a center of attraction during the protests after her dress was ripped in the fracas which video went viral.

Add that to her relentless online campaign and her fuming husband’s showing when he heard what happened to her, it made her a key player over the three days of the protest.



She would join Day 2 and 3 of the protests – online and on ground – despite the incidents of Day 1.



