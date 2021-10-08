I can’t forcefully teach anyone to be a good musician – Appietus

Music producer, Appietus

One of Ghana’s best and most renowned sound engineers and music producers, Appietus, has asserted that he cannot pass on his knowledge in music to people forcefully.

He said this during an interview on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive Show as a reply to the host, Doctar Cann’s question on why he is not teaching the young and upcoming music producers how to produce great music like he has done all through his years in the field.



“You can only help the ones who are ready to learn. You can’t force it on anybody. I had to try my hands on some things some years back to know how it’s done. I had to travel out of Ghana to realize that there are types of microphones; learn what they are made from, which microphone is best for which occasion, the limit each microphone can take up to and a whole lot”, he said.



According to him, it took him a lot to gain the knowledge he has in music today, hence, young and upcoming music producers also need to go the extra mile to learn whatever they need to learn about the career that they have chosen in music.

Nevertheless, he stated that he is always ever ready to teach anyone who wants to learn his skill considering they want to learn too and are serious about it.



Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, is a Ghanaian actor, musician, music producer and sound engineer. The name Appietus, which was coined from the phrase “Appiah’s Tools”, gained prominence from his signature “Appietus in the mix”.