I can't sacrifice my dreadlocs for any woman - Kofi Mole

Singer, Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, better known by his stage name, Kofi Mole, has disclosed that no woman can influence him to cut his hair.



The hip hop artiste has for years, have been rocking an ear-level dreadlocs which he carries with pride. He usually adds a touch to his look by colouring his hair.



Kofi Mole in a recent interview on Hitz103.9FM revealed that any woman who chooses to be in his life should accept his look.

The 'Don't Be Late' hitmaker added that he can not under any circumstance cut his hair all in the name of pleasing his partner.



"I have kept my locs for about five to six years now. I usually trim it to a short length. I love my hair more than anything. I love my hair so much I will continue to love my girl but I can't sacrifice my hair. I need my hair."



He furthered: "She met me when I had this hair on. It is part of me. If you love me, love my hair too."



Ghanaian artistes including Samini, Quamina MP, Stonebwoy are the known faces that have been rocking dreadlocks for years.