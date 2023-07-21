I can’t say I’m super proud of ‘Try Me’ – Sarkodie speaks on reply to Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie

Sarkodie has finally spoken publicly about the aftermath of his track ‘Try Me,’ which was a direct response to actress Yvonne Nelson’s revelations about his role in an abortion she had for him years back.

Michael Owusu Addo addressed a range of issues on the track starting with why he recorded it in the first place, the fact that his team did not know about it and that it was actually leaked.



When host of Way Up with Angela show asked him about the combative nature of the track and the contents therein, he responded that he was not entirely proud about it and the reactions it had generated.



“It is a sensitive conversation,” he said of the abortion episode, adding “the reason why I didn’t do any media or press thing around it is because I might lose how I will like to present what I will like to present, what I feel about it.”

He admitted that an entire track responding to someone was not how he usually responds to issues, but that he was forced in this particular instance.



“With this situation, I am not going to sit here and say I am super proud of everything. It is just in the moment how I felt, whether being my truth, there should have been a way you could have said it, that is why I don’t like to speak about it,” he added.