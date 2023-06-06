'I can’t wait to change my daughter's last name' - Davido's first baby mama

Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has shared some details of how challenging it is for her daughter to have an absent father.

In a series of posts that have since emerged on social media, she disclosed that she has had to play the role of a mother and father to their daughter.



Sophia in the Snapchat session with her followers poured her heart out as she spoke about Davido's less contribution as a father.



In one of the chats, the entrepreneur intimated that she would like to change Imade's name from Adeleke to Momodu, since the singer doesn't want to have anything to do with her.



A follower asked for more details regarding her comments and she asked that he or she contacts the singer.

Another follower suggested that Davido was upset Sophia wasn't ready to move on since he got married and was taking out the anger on their child, Imade.



