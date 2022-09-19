'I can testify about the Ayigbe toffee' - Sam George on Akufo-Addo's 'plans' for new wife

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has ridiculed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his jovial intention to marry a new wife, particularly from the Volta region.

President Akufo-Addo in an interview on a radio station in the Volta region during an official tour indicated that he still harbored intentions of marrying from the region.



He mentioned that seeing the female presenter who hosted him rekindled his desire to keep on pushing to achieve that aspiration.



“You know my basic position that I’ve taken, and seeing you, of course, it’s heightened it: my determination to marry in the Volta Region, and that I'm like a suitor who keeps on knocking on the door, looking forward to the day the door will be open. We’ll keep on till the day the door is open,” the president, who is married to his "beautiful Rebecca" said.



Reacting to the comments via a social media post, Sam George wondered if finding a new wife was now a top priority for the president amid an economic crunch.



“Hehehehehe! Addo Showboy nunu. I can testify about the Ayigbe Toffee but in this hard times, is a new wife Bossu's top priority? Ah well,” he tweeted on September 17.

The economy has suffered a downturn in recent months with inflation rate hovering around 33.9% per data from the Ghana Statistical Service.



The Cedi has also significantly depreciated with the economy also hard hit by recent downgrades by international rating agencies such as Fitch and S & P.



Government has partly blamed Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war as cause for the increased cost of living while promising to implement measures to curtail it.



It is consequently seeking a $3 billion IMF credit facility over a three year as it finds its way out of the economic quagmire.





