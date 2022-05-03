I cannot be your sugar mummy - Kisa Gbekle warns boys hoping to make money off her

Kisa Gbekle sends warning out to young men seeking her attention

You will be hungry, Kisa Gbekle warns boys who want to date her



Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Kisa Gbekle, after spending over 60,000 on her looks has won the admiration of younger men who now want her for a sugar mummy.



In a recent video shared on social media by the actress, she mentioned that younger guys in her inbox seeking her attention with the hopes of getting sponsored by her should know they won't get a penny.



“All the young boys in my DM saying I want to be your sugar baby, please you will be hungry, it’s hunger that will finish you ‘cos money I no get. 1 Cedi, I no get.



“You will die of hunger. I cannot be your sugar mummy. You will die,” she emphasised while sitting in her car.

This post follows a recent disclosure recounting the challenges she faced growing up in the Volta Region to the extent that she slept with a young man at age 15.



Speaking in an interview on the Delay Show, Kisa Gbekle disclosed that she was from a very destitute background where she and her family had to go through a lot just to get their daily bread.



“We were poor to an extent we have to walk miles to my mother’s junior sister to take corn flour. We had to go to the borla (refuse dump) to pick tomatoes and pepper.



“We had to hustle by the sea in order to get at least one fish to use for our meal at home. I had to sleep with a man for favour at age 15. I was 15 and he was 19 at that time,” she narrated.



