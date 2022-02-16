I cannot work with block-headed artistes – Nektunez

Nektunez, US-based singer and beats producer

US-based singer and beats producer Nektunez has revealed that he is open to working with other artistes and record producers but preferably the creative ones.

The ‘Ameno Amapiano’ hitmaker in a recent interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ made these revealing statements when asked if he was open to collaboration from both Ghanaian and International acts.



“I am open to working with anybody who has what I want and whoever is creative. The first thing I look out for is the talent and the person’s openness to new ideas and creative ideas. I can’t work with somebody who is stuck in his ways, you have to meet me halfway,” he revealed.



Reacting to the global successes his ‘Ameno Amapiano’ remix chalked last December, Nektunez disclosed that he knew his songs had global factors and he knew the ‘Ameno Amapiano’ remix was the right song.

“It has always been a dream, I always believed I had that global factor in my sound, so it’s something I have always looked up to and this is the right time. So, it didn’t come as a surprise, I knew I had it,” he said.



Nektunez also disclosed that he was contacted by various global record labels after his song went viral and is currently signed onto Sony Music because their offer aligned with his personal and career vision.



“When the song went viral a lot of record labels approached me, especially the big labels you can think of, but I went in for one that aligns with my vision,” he added.