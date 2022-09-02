25
I carried all my 12 suitcases in Paris, I would have found help in Ghana – Anne Sophie

79055720 Former French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has been making some comparisons between Ghana and her home country.

The former ambassador who recently left Ghana following the end of her four-year tenure, narrated how she arrived in Paris, and had to carry her own suitcases, because she had not ordered for the service online, prior to her arrival.

According to her, in Ghana, she would have gotten some help carrying her luggage.

She took to twitter to narrate her experience.

