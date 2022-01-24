Adjoa Vicker and husband, Van Vicker

My wife has been a blessing, Van Vicker

Van Vicker's wife turns 45 years today



You mean the world to me, Van Vicker to wife



Actor Van Vicker can not keep calm as his wife, Adjoa Vicker, turns 45 years!



Van has revealed that he first celebrated Adjoa's birthday when she was 17 years and from there, it has been years of bliss.



His wife, who is more than his best friend, has been described as a good companion. The couple, who have been married since 2003, have three children.



The actor and business owner in a post sighted by GhanaWeb wrote that Adjoa, who he affectionately calls Leeturra, means the world to him.

Van "To my LEETURRA, The first bday I spent with you was when you turned 17. Today you turn 45. It's a blessing to celebrate life with you year after year. You mean the world to me and our children. Happy Birthday, Baby. I love you, STILL. From your husband Van Vicker."



Friends of Van Vicker has joined in the celebration with their good wishes including, singer Keche Andrews, who also marks his birthday today.



He wrote: "I celebrated my wife's first birthday when she was 17 - Van Vicker."



Actress Gloria Sarfo added: "Happy blessed birthday to you beautiful Mama. We love you superwoman."



