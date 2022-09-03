I charge a 1000 cedis for threesome packages - Lesbian reveals

Woman discloses how much she takes when she hasa threesome

A lesbian who is into the hook up business has disclosed how much she charges when she receives a business proposal to do a threesome.

In an interview with YouTuber, Arnold on his Vibes in 5 progress, the lesbian lady said she charges 1000 cedis which she shares with the other lesbian woman she takes along.



“A threesome package is a 1000 cedis, which is two girls and one boy. So, you give us the money so we share. I don't have friends but I have business friends.



“I won't allow you to be my friend when you are not in the same thing with me but I want you to be in the same business with me so we vibe. You know my level I know your level,” she disclosed.



Talking about her lesbianism lifestyle, the lady stated that her feeling for the same sex is in no way ‘evil’ as many have tagged it to be.



“Lesbianism is not an evil spirit, it's a feeling. If you masturbate it's sweet than having sex and if you use a vibrator is better than a d**k,” she added.

Delving into how she got into lesbianism, she divulged that she was introduced to it by a married woman at age 14.



“A woman introduced me to lesbianism. She first used her fingers and then vibrators. She was married but her husband was not in Ghana. She has a husband. She added that she wanted me to have a threesome with her husband and I said, " No problem, I will take my money.



“So, I had a threesome with her and her husband, and the woman initiated it at Klagon. Her husband slept with her wife and with me. I wasn't interested in her husband but her wife and her wife know that that is what we do,” she added.



After sleeping with the woman and her husband, she also added that she has made out with a divorced woman who is a Rastafarian.



“There was another woman at Aburi, she is Rastafarian who was a divorcee. The married woman gave me 500 cedis and when I’m broke and I call her she sorts me out,” she revealed.





