I charge brands $5,000 per Instagram post - Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo has once again debunked claims of sleeping around for money, according to her, she works hard for her money.



Born, Andrea Owusu, the proud actress who has served as a brand influencer for a host of companies in her latest revelation has disclosed how much she charges brands who wish to engage her services.



Efia takes an amount of 5,000 dollars per post she makes on her Instagram page.

She however noted that her price of GH¢30,200 per post is negotiable.



"I am not a prostitute, I don't do fraud. I work, I am an actress. Now I am starting my clothing brand. I am also collaborating with brands and I also influence other brands.



"On my Instagram, I take $5,000 per post but it is negotiable. I manage myself, nobody can manage me," she said in an interview on Entertainment Review on Peace FM.



