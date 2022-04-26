10
I charge men $30,000 for a date - Princess Shyngle

Princess Princess Shyngle 652170.png Actress Princess Shyngle

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Princess Shyngle lists her requirement for a date

Man gets a shocking response from Gambian actress

Popular actress divorces husband after 3 months

Actress Princess Shyngle has disclosed that any man who wants to go on a date with her must be willing to spend some cash even before she accepts the invitation.

Shyngle, in a question and answer series on Instagram, made it known to the public that an amount of $30,000 must be first deposited into her account before she will agree to a date.

She named her price when a fan requested to meet her up in Ohio just to spend some time with her.

From all indications, the man who was shooting his shot had never met the actress in person.

"Can I take you out for a date? I live in Ohio," in response Princess had this to say "I charge $30,000 to go on dates."

The socialite who is best known for her snatched waist has a massive following across her social media platforms.

In 2021, the Ghana-based Gambian actress announced her divorce from her husband, Gibou Bala Gaye, barely three months into their marriage.

She sighted abuse as the reason for their separation.

See the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
