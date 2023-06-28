I charge pastors appearance fees before attending their churches – Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki

Controversial Ghanaian actor Nana Kofi Agyamang, popularly known as Oboy Siki. says before he goes to a particular church, he has to charge the pastor an appearance fee for his presence.

Oboy Siki also said he sees no reason he should go to church apart from getting paid.



He further threatened to expose any pastor who fails to pay him after visiting his church.



He emphasized that, apart from going to church for money, there is no other reason he will do that.



To him, he now understands that the church has become a business venture hence he would also treat it as such.

“I won’t go to any pastor. What am I going to do there? If you are a pastor and you see me in your church, then you should be ready to give me an envelope (money) at the end of the service if you don’t want any problem.



"Because if you don’t give me money I will come out to expose you”.



Oboy Siki revealed this on the Kumasi-based Hello Fm Entertainment Review programme monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“There is not a single church in Ghana that exists because of God. They are all doing business”, he insisted.