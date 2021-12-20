I chose acting over banking, I have no regrets - Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn Ngissah

Actress Roselyn Ngissah has disclosed that she once worked in the banking sector but decided to venture into acting.

The decision was informed by her quest to follow her dreams and become one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country.



Recalling an opportunity she had in 2008 in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Roselyn Ngissah said: “I did my national service at the Merchant Bank now the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and after that, I had the chance to be a full-time banker but I rather chose acting. I have always wanted to be an actress and I don’t regret making that decision.”



Although she left the banking sector, the lessons she picked from there has been very helpful. These lessons, she said, have been her guide as she climbs the ladder of success.

“I was taught how to be careful around money, I learnt how not to trust anyone when it comes to money because it can be tempting. The banking sector also taught me how to comport myself and look good all the time. It has shaped my thinking and the kind of life I live now”, said the actress who has starred in countless movies including Somewhere In Africa, Aloe Vera, 4 Play, Away Bus.



Roselyn Ngissah is not the only personality to have left banking for showbiz. Former Media General employee MzGee recently disclosed that she used to be a banker.



Offering an explanation, MzGee said: “I think it was just looking back and saying that I don’t belong in the Banking sector. And I had prophecies that showed that my destiny was not in the financial sector.”