I chose you because of your positive creative nerves and patience - Charles Amoah to Hammer

Charles Amoah with Hammer Nti

Multiple award-winning song writer and singer, Charles Amoah has hailed the journalistic and creative prowess of Hammer Nti, host of ‘Hammer Time’ on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

The lyricists who has gained global recognition especially in Germany for his artistic works, good musical sound quality and various hit songs featured on the popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program as its 129th guest.



Uncle Charles as he is affectionately called by colleagues in the Ghanaian Creative Arts industry in recounting why he has in time past declined several media interviews and invites, told the host, Hammer Nti that he stands tall amongst his peers.



He mentioned that Hammer’s passion for the Ghanaian music industry is in sync with his aspirations, hence his resolution to appear on the show despite previously turning down invites from other media colleagues.



“You said something that if one isn’t patient, he or she can’t work with me. You see, that’s why I chose you. I have been meaning to tell you this all these while. I strive, I struggle, I do my very best to do the best I can.



"For instance, anytime I perform, I do it like it’s my last performance so I treat every opportunity as my last assignment. I have realized that you have same quality as I do.

"I love people who give their all in their chosen field and with you, you do it with love, patience and some renewed positivity and energy. It is reflected in all your crew members.



"Let me say it, you have these virtues like myself. The drive, the patience, the nerves and all that. You don’t worry about ideas. You accommodate creativity and that’s what I love about you.



"It is the same thing with your team. This is why I chose you to interview me and why I came on ‘Hammer Time.'” Charles Amoah eulogized Hammer Nti.



‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program on Kumasi-based Pure FM with its content later uploaded on the ‘Hammer Time’ YouTube channel has hosted close to 130 Ghanaian Creative Arts personnel who have over 10 years of experience in the industry.



The likes of Sarkodie, Obrafuor, Nikki Samonas, Pat Thomas, AB Crentsil, KK Fosu, D-Black, Bessa Simons, Nana Amapdu (late), Jackie Appiah, Kwaw Kesse, Okomfour Kwaadee, Dada KD and many others have all had their turn on the show with their interviews available on the ‘Hammer Time’ YouTube channel.

It is undoubtedly one of the biggest entertainment programs in the Country. It is powered by Hammer Productions in Kumasi.



Watch the ‘Eye Odo Asem’ hitmaker endorse the show and eulogize the host below:



