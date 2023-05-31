I chronicle everything that’s happened in the last 15 years - Adjetey Anang to release memoir

Celebrated Ghanaian, actor Adjetey Anang

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, popularly known as Pusher, has announced his plans to release a memoir chronicling his career.

The actor in an asaaseradio.com report, revealed that the book is one of the projects he is rolling out to coincide with his 50th birthday celebration on July 8th.



Anang expressed his enthusiasm for leaving a lasting legacy, stating, "I’m looking forward to a legacy if you will. My memoir is coming up, and I think that it’s about time I chronicle everything that’s happened in the last 15 years. There are a few other things coming up."



Acknowledging the challenges that come with his public image, Anang emphasized the importance of reminding others of his humanity.



He said, "It’s not always easy because people feel that you’re perfect, you can’t make mistakes, and I need to constantly remind them that I am human. I get pushed over the edge and might bite, but we’re all learning. Life is a constant process of learning."



Adjetey Anang, born on July 8, 1973, is not only an accomplished actor but also gained popularity through his role as "Pusher" in the television series ‘Things We Do for Love.’

He attended Labone High School and pursued Fine Arts at the University of Ghana. Additionally, he obtained a master's degree in Dramatic Arts from Wits University in Johannesburg.



Throughout his career, Anang has appeared in various notable films, including ‘The Perfect Picture,’ ‘A Sting in a Tale,’ ‘Deadly Voyage,’ and the Dutch movie ‘Slavery.’



His talent has been recognized with awards such as the Arts Critique and Review Association of Ghana (ACRAG) Talent Award and the Ghana Union of Theatre Societies (GUTS) Best Actor Award.



Adjetey Anang is happily married to Elorm Anang, and his upcoming memoir is highly anticipated by fans and enthusiasts eager to delve into the experiences and insights of his remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.



ADA/WA