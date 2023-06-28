0
Menu
Entertainment

I composed 60% of the song ‘Sekina’ by Antwi ne Antwi – Nacee

Video Archive
Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning gospel musician, Nacee has revealed that he co-wrote one of Ghana’s popular highlife songs ‘Sekina’ which was sung by Antwi ne Antwi.

The song, released a decade ago was among the most-listened-to songs that year and it amassed a number of views on social media shortly after it was released.

In an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, Nacee disclosed that he composed 60% of the hit song ‘Sekina’ which included its chorus, and his voice was also featured in the song.

He added that the music duo, Antwi ne Antwi were the two artistes he worked with when he began his journey as a producer, and through that, his works were recognised in the music industry.

“My first hit as a producer was when I worked with Antwi ne Antwi on the song ‘Sekina’. My voice was also featured in the first part of the song. I did the chorus and in fact, with the whole song, I composed 60% of the song and they worked on the verse”, he explained.

The gospel musician also mentioned other songs he composed with Antwi ne Antwi was ‘Uncle Ebo’.

Other musicians he worked with when he began as a songwriter and producer were Noble Nketiah, Rev. Prince Nyarko, Ohemaa Mercy, and others.

Check out the video below.



ED/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé