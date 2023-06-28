I composed 60% of the song ‘Sekina’ by Antwi ne Antwi – Nacee

Award-winning gospel musician, Nacee has revealed that he co-wrote one of Ghana’s popular highlife songs ‘Sekina’ which was sung by Antwi ne Antwi.

The song, released a decade ago was among the most-listened-to songs that year and it amassed a number of views on social media shortly after it was released.



In an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, Nacee disclosed that he composed 60% of the hit song ‘Sekina’ which included its chorus, and his voice was also featured in the song.



He added that the music duo, Antwi ne Antwi were the two artistes he worked with when he began his journey as a producer, and through that, his works were recognised in the music industry.



“My first hit as a producer was when I worked with Antwi ne Antwi on the song ‘Sekina’. My voice was also featured in the first part of the song. I did the chorus and in fact, with the whole song, I composed 60% of the song and they worked on the verse”, he explained.



The gospel musician also mentioned other songs he composed with Antwi ne Antwi was ‘Uncle Ebo’.

Other musicians he worked with when he began as a songwriter and producer were Noble Nketiah, Rev. Prince Nyarko, Ohemaa Mercy, and others.



Check out the video below.







ED/BB