I composed sorrowful songs back in the day because women avoided me - Fameye

FAMEYE NEW LOOK.png Award winning artiste, Fameye

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Fameye, has given the reason why he composed sorrowful songs.

Speaking on Daybreak on Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste noted that he was always getting rejected by women and sometimes at the club because of his appearance.

“Those times, people told me I composed a lot of sad songs. What were they expecting me to sing about? Those times when I called a lady, she wouldn’t come.

“When we go to the club, I will see my friends grinding on women, and when I spot a single lady who's not with anyone and I try to sneak my way to dance with her, she turns me away just when she sees me."

According to Fameye, in recent times, he has been blessed to travel abroad for a short vacation without sweating it.

“I was one of the guys who used to go to the club to sleep. So today, if the women are all over me, are you telling me to keep quiet.

“These days I can go abroad for a two-day break and be back. Ahh Peter, it has worked out,” he told himself.

