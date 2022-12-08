‘I confirmed, Dr. Kwaku Oteng never demoted his son’ – Adu Safowah

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Adu Safowa, has claimed that she has confirmed from a reliable source that Dr. Kwaku Oteng has not demoted his son, as earlier reported.

Adu Safowah, said she had a lengthy chat with the Angel Group of Companies founder, where he confirmed that nothing of that sort happened.



Earlier in a viral document signed by Dr. Kwaku Oteng, the Board of Directors of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) announced the suspension of the company's Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Kofi Acheampong.



Samuel, who doubles as the son of Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng, was said to have been relieved and demoted from his post as the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network to the General Manager of Angel FM in Kumasi.



"Please be informed that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 November 2022 at Adonko Factory, Kronum-Abuohia in Kumasi took a decision to suspend Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer of ABN for a month without pay effective December 02, 2022. Further, the Board has relieved him of his role as the CEO of ABN to General Manager, Angel FM - Kumasi. His new role takes effect from January 02, 2023,” parts of the letter read.



This development has since sparked various reactions from concerned individuals on social media, who have wondered the extent of crime that could have triggered Dr. Oteng to demote his own son.



But wading into the subject, Adu Safowah, a self-styled ‘goddaughter’ of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, said the former labelled the reports as untrue.

In a phone-in interview with GHPage monitored by GhanaWeb, she said;



“When I first heard the news, I looked for Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s number because it has been a while since I communicated with him. I called someone at Adonko Bitters and took the number from him. I called him twice and he didn't pick up. So he later called back and I told him I was the one.



"I told him I had heard some news about his son and that I wanted to confirm how true it is. I told him that if the rumours were indeed true, then it is not a good thing. I told him that it is not right to place his son on such a pedestal, as a CEO and later demote him to a General Manager of one of the FM stations. He was quiet throughout the call and after I finished making my submissions, he said nothing of that sort happened. He said all that happened were just rumours.”



Listen to the audio below:







