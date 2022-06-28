I contemplated suicide – MOG Music

MOG Music recalls suicidal thoughts

The challenges were enormous; too much to bear to the extent that established gospel musician MOG Music had one thought running through his mind – suicide.



His wife had just lost her job following the banking sector clean-up in Ghana and almost everything seemed to have come to a standstill for him and his family as his financial obligations widened. A stream of income had been shut; friends had abandoned him, left him to his fate.



What compounded the situation was the fact that his fervent prayers were unanswered hence if his last hope had refused to grant him solutions, why not end it all?

“When you start becoming famous, people think you have accomplished it all, you have achieved… but there was this emptiness in me. Nobody knew that even though I was doing the work of God, I could feel God was not with me. I could feel God had forsaken me because people I call close to me forsook me,” MOG Music told Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



“As a man, you needed to restructure the whole family system. I had too much on my plate and although I’m the type who gets results whenever I pray, this time, I had no results after praying. I could feel I was empty,” he added.



Through some strange circumstances, however, he one day heard from his Maker. MOG Music recalled how a Canadian-based prophet communicated God’s message to him with an assurance that he would soon experience the manifestation of His goodness.



“It was one of the days when I was home. I was ironing my dress, getting ready to step out. I saw a post on Prince David’s Facebook wall about Prophet Manny prophesying about countries and what God revealed to him about them. I clicked the link and realized that he was having a live Zoom service and joined the service,” MOG Music narrated while adding that the account didn’t bear any of his names.



He continued: “When he was about to close, he mentioned that there is a musician [MOG Music] in Ghana. And that God has asked him to tell the musician that the covenant they have is too strong that no man can bring him down… Hearing that, I just fell down flat on the ironing board and cried like a baby.”

Now a member of Royalhouse Chapel International, MOG Music is a contemporary gospel musician with laurels to his credit. He has won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Male Vocal Performance on two consecutive occasions- 2020 and 2021.







