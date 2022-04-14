0
I control demons and angels easily – Ghanaian mentalist Ahokagya

SammyKay Media Sammy Kay and Ahokagya

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian oracle and spiritualist, Ahokagya has gone deep into what divinity entails and has explained how many Christians of today are being exploited, all in the name of religion.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Ahokagya revealed how he is able to control positive and negative entities which are mostly referred ad angels and demons to operate on his behalf through mysterious means.

Also addressing Biblical issues, the boy who claims he knows, debunked the notion that there is a rift between Satan and God.

According to him, because religion is now a business for some religious leaders and men of God, they act powerful but they possess no power and since some Christians are blindfolded without enough information they comment and speak anyhow in defense of these grade one prophets.

