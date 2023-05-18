I could have committed suicide or gone mad – Mimi Michaels on 8-year childbearing journey

Golden Movie Awards CEO, Mimi Andani Michaels, has opened up on the bitter child-bearing encounters that sunk her into a dark place.

The musician cum entrepreneur, who struggled to have a child for eight years after tying the knot in 2016, said she went through a series of complications that nearly caused her life and marriage.



Touching on the depressing ordeal, Mimi said, but for her busy schedules which she used as a façade, she would’ve committed suicide or even run mad.



She said people who did not know about her condition, peddled rumours that she was unserious about having a baby.



“When you are married and not giving birth, people have their own assumptions because you are lively and bubbly. Your problems don’t show on you so people think you’re alright. I was working on Golden Movie Awards and doing other things so people think I am not serious with giving birth.



“I have heard a lot about such stories but you don’t know what I went through. People don’t know that keeping myself busy with work was just a veil. I could’ve committed suicide or even gone mad. It is not a small thing,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Establishing the root cause of her childbearing complications, Mimi said she suffers a type of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) that makes it extremely difficult to ovulate unless her ovaries are poked.

“I have gotten pregnant three times, I had a chemical pregnancy. As for the miscarriage, I could go as long as five and four months to lose the pregnancy. A lot I can’t even share. I am that type of woman who ovulates twice a year or three times a year. So, if I miss those times, I miss out on having a baby for the entire year. It’s called PCOS. Naturally, I could have eggs but I won’t ovulate. Unless they burst the eggs before I could ovulate and I did this process three times. The third time, I had to travel out to save my baby,” she added.



In March 2022, Mimi and her husband, Nana Michaels, welcomed a baby girl in Spain.











