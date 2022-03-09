I could not have survived my mother’s era as a woman- Kafui Danku admits

Kafui Danku

What has your mother or grandmother been telling you regarding issues about women from their era?

How did you feel when she told you about issues including marriage, puberty among others.



Would you have survived at that time? Well, Award-Winning Actress Kafui Danku shares her experience on the GTV Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey.



Kafui Danku said being a woman is “tough but not too tough in this era”.

Reminiscing the stories her mother (Kafui Danku’s), shared with her during her(mother) time, Kafui said she couldn’t believe it adding that she couldn’t have survived in that era.



“I’ve hard conversation about being a woman and the things that come with it, and I couldn’t believe it, trust me I couldn’t have survived” she said.



Kafui Danku said women have come a long way and have contributed greatly to the home and society in general.