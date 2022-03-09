0
Menu
Entertainment

I could not have survived my mother’s era as a woman- Kafui Danku admits

Kafui Danku Kafui Danku

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

What has your mother or grandmother been telling you regarding issues about women from their era?

How did you feel when she told you about issues including marriage, puberty among others.

Would you have survived at that time? Well, Award-Winning Actress Kafui Danku shares her experience on the GTV Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey.

Kafui Danku said being a woman is “tough but not too tough in this era”.

Reminiscing the stories her mother (Kafui Danku’s), shared with her during her(mother) time, Kafui said she couldn’t believe it adding that she couldn’t have survived in that era.

“I’ve hard conversation about being a woman and the things that come with it, and I couldn’t believe it, trust me I couldn’t have survived” she said.

Kafui Danku said women have come a long way and have contributed greatly to the home and society in general.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Wollacott, Attah, Nurudeen maintained as Black Stars goalkeepers for Nigeria games
Meet 68-year-old Agya Polo: The oldest Ghanaian footballer
World Bank cautions Ghana government