‘I couldn’t have survived if I were my dad’ – Yaa Pono admits

Hiplife artiste, Yaa Pono said his dad has been his backbone his music career

Famous hiplife musician, Yaa Pono who is known privately as Kojo Asare, has said that if he had been his father, he would not have survived.

On ‘a day as a presenter’, the Thursday edition of Y’adwumanie show on Angel FM, the artiste said his father broke his back to become the responsible man he has been over the years as a parent.



“After my mother died, my father did an excellent job of providing me with a good and better life” he eulogised his father, adding “I never understood my father until I became an adult”.



According to the “Obiaa Wone Master” hitmaker, his father has been instrumental in his rise to fame, without whom he could not have achieved the feat.



“My father is everything to me, and he has bestowed everything he has on me. He picked me up and drove me to where I am now, for which I am grateful.”



He has thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him because “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.



The artiste stated that some fathers may be eminent or wealthy, but their children have no idea what they went through in their youthful ages. “if your father was like someone else’s father, you would not have lived” he said.

Yaa Pono took the opportunity to encourage all fathers to take responsibility for their children, stressing on the love and respect the children need from parents.



Calling his father a hero for raising him amid the challenges faced, the rapper he urged all of his fans to keep streaming his music and honor their father with the “yegya” song.



He made the statement ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday to encourage everyone to honor their fathers on the day since fathers are exceptional or distinctive in their own ways and deserve to be honoured as well.



“Father’s Day is not as well observed as Mother’s Day, but we, the men in the industry, will put things in place to raise the flag of fathers.”



“On Father’s Day, everyone should stream and play this music to their fathers; this song is for all the fathers out there; you’re doing a fantastic job” he added.