I cried for my family to agree to my music career - KiDi discloses challenges

Award-winning artiste, KiDi, has disclosed what he did to get the go-ahead from his family to pursue his musical career after his tertiary education.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on April 9, 2022, the hitmaker said he shed tears to convince his family to give him permission to pursue music.



“I called another family meeting and cried. It was my small way of getting my way…at the time I had a punk, I said I’d cut my hair and wear a suit if they wanted me to work in an office and never be happy in my life, and they agreed,” he said.

According to the ‘Touch It’ crooner, he understood the concerns of his family because some veteran artistes who made names for themselves in their youth have ended up with nothing in their old age.



“When they go out to the public, sometimes they see these veteran musicians who are now old, and then there is nothing really happening for them; it scared them as parents, and they always say we don’t want this to be your future,” he said.



KiDi, however, said that during his one-year grace period given him by his family, he learned a new skill from his boss, Richie, which helped him a lot along the way in his vocation.



“That one year for me was do or die. During that one year, God being so good Richie taught me how to produce, so that was where I started experimenting; after work at five I go to the studio be there till midnight trying to be experimenting,” he added.



KiDi added that children on ‘career day’ in schools try to impress their families by dressing up in fancy career outfits.

“It is recently that some of these jobs have become cool. But, like 10 years ago, how dare you to tell your mother or father that you want to be a photographer, you want to be a footballer, you want to sing.



“Career days in schools, we all dress like doctors, etc to impress the parents but deep down we knew this is what we wanted to do,” he said.



The trails Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known on stage as KiDi, endured many years down the line have borne some good fruits.



The artiste recently added to his list of awards the prestigious artiste of the year prize for the second year in a row at the 3Music Awards 2022, which took place in Accra on March 28, 2022.